Matt Damon apologizes for comments on sexual misconduct

Matt Damon says the backlash for his comments on sexual misconduct was actually very helpful. A few weeks ago, Damon had told The Associated Press and other outlets that the degrees of misconduct are often very varied and the punishment levied on them should reflect that. But he was criticized by some, including ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver.

In an interview with the AP on Tuesday, Damon says he wishes he had listened more before offering his thoughts, and that he “doesn’t want to further anybody’s pain.” He says he’s sorry and adds that the feedback on his comments have been “very helpful.” He adds that he supports the Time’s Up organization Hollywood women founded to combat sexual harassment nationwide.

In the earlier interview, the 47-year-old actor argued that while he is supportive of women being “empowered” by speaking out about their experiences of sexual harassment, there is a “spectrum of behaviour” that should be respected, and that certain behaviours aren’t bad enough to warrant loss of work as a result, reports E! Online.

Damon said, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary. You know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

The Great Wall star still argued that Louis CK, one of the men named and shamed in recent sexual misconduct exposes, probably shouldn’t have lost work or been professionally ruined as a result.

“The Louis CK thing. When he came out and said, ‘I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth. Well, that’s the sign of somebody who – well, we can work with that,’” noted Damon.

