Mary Poppins Returns Teaser: Emily Blunt as nanny looks ‘practically perfect from head to toe’

Our beloved singing governess Mary Poppins will be gracing the big screen once again this time with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role. The teaser of the film was released recently and much like Mary Poppins says, Emily Blunt looks “practically perfect from head to toe.”

Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the 1964 classic film Mary Poppins which was then helmed by Julie Andrews. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on Christmas Day of 2018. The new film will be set in Depression-era London. And we will see Mary Poppins return to the now grownup Jane Banks, Michael Banks, and his three children after they suffer a personal loss. Both Jane and Michael have fond memories with Mary when they were kids. It was the Nanny who taught them, “In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun, you find the fun and snap! The job’s a game.” The film might be set in a different time, but the plot follows the original Travers’ stories.

The teaser also plays the popular song, “A Spoonful Of Sugar”. Within a few seconds, the filmmakers managed to make us nostalgic. To quote Mary Poppins, it was “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Emily Blunt has been quite popular for her role in Devil Wears A Prada, a strictly professional New Yorker dedicated to her job. If you’re in doubt of whether she is the perfect actress for the role of a kind hearted Nanny let’s remind you of the time when she played a kind-hearted barren woman in Into The Woods where she had co-starred with Meryl Streep too.

Lin Manuel Miranda, who won the Pulitzer Prize for creating and starring in Broadway’s historical, hip-hop musical Hamilton, will play a new character named Jack, a street lamplighter.

Mary Poppins, the movie based on the popular children’s books by author P.L. Travers, followed a magical flying British nanny as she improved the lives of the unhappy Banks family with the aid of chirpy Cockney chimney sweep Bert.

