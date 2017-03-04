Mary Poppins Returns First Look: Emily Blunt looks stunning in costume, see pic

Emily Blunt plays the titular role in Mary Poppins Returns. Emily Blunt plays the titular role in Mary Poppins Returns.

We all know and love the 1964 fantasy musical comedy, Mary Poppins. Now, Disney has released the first look of its sequel, and Emily Blunt looks beautiful in the costume for her titular role.

The film is set to hit the screens globally on December 25, 2018, and the image released by Disney gives us a clue as to what it took to transform Emily into the famed nanny. The beautiful cobalt blue coat and the pretty pink hat would instantly push you to draw similarities between Emily Blunt and Julie Andrews in 1964. The carpet bag that has endless supplies (or her bag of tricks) has, however, gone through a complete makeover.

Look closer, and you would also notice that Mary is back at the steps of Mr Banks’ family home. The movie is set in the Depression-era in London and Jane and Michael (Emily Mortimer and Ben Wishaw) are kids no more. They still depend on their beloved nanny and her bag of tricks. It is when Michael suffers a personal loss that leads Mary to return to the household.

The story itself is based on the other seven books written by PL Travers. This has allowed other characters like musical lamplighter named Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), the maniacal balloon vendor (Angela Lansbury) and banker William Weatherall Wilkins (Colin Firth ) to be portrayed on screen. Meryl Streep is also part of the star cast, and she will be playing the role of Mary’s cousin Topsy.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and the screenplay is adapted by David Magee. The cast and crew are busy in production in London. The music will be scored by Marc Shaiman who will be working with Scot Wittman on writing the original songs.

