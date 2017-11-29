Mary Magdalene trailer: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix star in sweeping biblical drama

Mary Magdalene trailer: Mary Magdalene trailer:

Mary Magdalene starring Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tahar Rahim tells the story of Mary Magdalene, a young woman who is looking for a new way to live. The film tries to tell her authentic story with the belief that she was one of the most misunderstood spiritual figures. Mary Magdalene defies her family and joins a movement led by Jesus of Nazareth, played by Joaquin Phoenix. She finds herself at the right place and joins the movement that will take her to Jerusalem.

Directed by Garth Davis, Mary Magdalene is written by Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett. Garth earlier directed Lion, starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, which was highly acclaimed across the world. The film won many awards as well and Garth’s vision was highly appreciated.

Joaquin Phoenix looks very appropriate as Jesus Christ in the trailer of the film and Rooney Mara, who plays the titular role looks serene and calm but we can all expect a crackling performance from her.

The film is scheduled to release in March 2018.

This film was set to be distributed by The Weinstein Company but after the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the makers backed out.

Watch | Mary Magdalene trailer

Mary Magdalene is now being distributed by Sony Pictures. Mary Magdalene was earlier scheduled to release in November 2017 but delays around the film pushed it to March 2018.

