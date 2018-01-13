Marvel’s Avengers 4 wrap-up celebrated with a Thanos cake

Avengers 4 will release on May 4, 2019. Avengers 4 will release on May 4, 2019.

Russo brothers, the directors behind the final two Avengers film, Infinity War and currently untitled Avengers 4 along with Captain America: Civil War, celebrated the occasion of wrapping up Avengers 4 with a very nice cake. Wait, this is not an ordinary cake. It is a huge, intricate cake that shows Thanos, rendered in perfect detail, holding two Infinity Stones (the primary MacGuffins in Marvel Cinematic Universe) in both arms.

Several hands (one is clearly recognisable as being Black Widow’s) are holding the Mad Titan aloft on a sort of ledge. The giant construction looks magnificent and it is not at all clear which part of this giant cake is edible and which part is not. And one can only imagine how they must have baked it. Several fans have responded to the post with speculation as to whether the cake might reveal any important plot point related to either of the two upcoming films. What this world has come to? Speculation based on a bakery product?

Anyway, with Avengers 4 wrapped up it would enter post-production so that it is ready for a May 4, 2019 release date. It would culminate the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe that began way back in 2008 with Iron Man. It is slated to be 22nd film in the universe.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War will release this year on April 27, a full week before its US release date. Infinity War is when Thanos sets his eyes upon earth, the planet that has eluded his dominance for a long time. He was the one who lent his Chitauri army to Loki, but this time he wants to finish the job himself. Avengers are divided following the events of Civil War, but they would have to ally with Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy to take on Thanos as he is not one to be trifled with.

