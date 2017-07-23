Marvel Universe’s movie Black Panther’s new poster has fans excited over the stunning scene of Wakanda. See photo

Latest News
Black Panther who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War is going to get his own standalone film next year. The footage and a cool poster were released in ongoing Comic Con at San Deigo. The film stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role. It will be released on February 16, 2018.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published:July 23, 2017 3:19 pm
black panther, Chadwick Boseman, black panther poster, black panther release Black Panther is slated to be released on February 16, 2018.
Black Panther standalone movie is slated to be released on February 18, 2018, but Marvel surprised their fans by releasing the footage from the film and a cool new poster of the film which shows Black Panther sitting on the Panther monument and gazing down at Wakanda. However, the footage has not yet been released on the internet. Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, is a character who was first introduced in Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Captain America: Civil War, in which he sided with Iron Man’s faction.

In his standalone film, Black Panther, whose real name is T’Challa, king of Wakanda, a fictional African country, returns to his home after the events of Captain America: Civil War only to find his sovereignty challenged by many factions in his country.

As his enemies conspire to take his throne and destroy his country, T’Challa must take the help of C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross, played by Martin Freeman and Wakanadan special forces officer called Dora Milaje. The enemies surrounding T’Challa are Erik Killmonger, and Ulysses Klaue. Ulysses returns after making his MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Let’s see if the young king is successful in defeating his enemies.

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown also plays a role, apparently somebody from T’Challa’s past. The film is being directed by Ryan Coogler known for 2015 film Creed. Black Panther also stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

