Marvel Universe’ Captain Marvel is set in 1990s, features Skrulls

Captain Marvel, in which Brie Larson plays the titular role, will be out on March 8, 2019. Captain Marvel, in which Brie Larson plays the titular role, will be out on March 8, 2019.

Marvel studios’ new movie Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, known for her role in the Kong: Skull Island, in the titular role of Captain Marvel. The film will be a throwback, set in the mid-1990s. The movie will be out in March 8, 2019, reported Entertainment Weekly. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Samuel L Jackson will return as S.H.I.E.L.D. spymaster Nick Fury, but this time, “he will have two eyes.” The film is expected to be released in 2019 and thus will come out between the two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Throughout Marvel history, including the comics, fans have mostly seen the character with his signature eye patch and distressing facial scar. In Captain Marvel, the cause of his injury may be revealed. The movie will feature the first live action appearance of the Skrulls, an inter-galactic race with a rich, destructive history in the comic books. They have frequently given headache to Marvel superheroes in comics. Skrulls can shapeshift and are redoubtable enemies.

Captain Marvel is included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film will be the only movie not including Captain America: The First Avenger to not to take place in the present. It will be interesting to see how do they make Samuel L Jackson look younger in the film. Will they use makeup, prosthetics or digital technology? And what reason the makers of the film will concoct to explain her disappearance till now?

After all that has happened in Avengers movies, it should have attracted the attention of somebody like Captain Marvel wouldn’t it? We will have to wait about two years to get the answers to these questions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd