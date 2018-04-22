Marvel superhero Chris Hemsworth takes a dig at DC’s Ben Affleck

Marvel vs DC: It’s on! Marvel vs DC: It’s on!

Thor Odinson, who also goes by the name of Chris Hemsworth, has ‘threatened’ not to come on TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s show after latter revealed himself for the treacherous person he is, someone who sides with team Batman. Chris Hemsworth also challenged Jimmy Kimmel to find “another Avenger named Chris.” It seems Kimmel, a mortal and surely not a superhero, is stuck in this altercation of superheroes and he had to choose sides. It all started with Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in DC’s film universe, and when he quoted a ‘news’ report stating that Matt Damon has replaced Ben Affleck with Chris Hemsworth as his new best friend. Is there going to be a battle between the God of Thunder and the Dark Knight?

Affleck said to Hemsworth that he can have Damon, and that he is team Jimmy Kimmel ‘anyways’. “Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways,” he said.

To which Kimmel replied, “Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman! Sorry Matt, I’m sure this is a Thor thubject. #Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove.”

Thor, the short-tempered guy he is, replied, “Hey @jimmykimmel sounds like you’ve chosen your side. Guess I’m not coming on your show this week. Good luck finding another Avenger named Chris.” Oh, Thor had also replied to Ben Affleck, saying, “Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely…”

Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics.

This is just the latest chapter of the age-old rivalry between Marvel and DC that began in the early 1940s. It is doubtful we will ever see any crossover between Marvel and DC in films, but it has happened in comics and not surprisingly those comics sold really well, but even Twitter banter is better than nothing.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.

