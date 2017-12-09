Marvel Studios President compares Chris Evans’ Captain America to Christopher Reeve’s Superman

Kevin Feige compares Chris Evans’ Captain America to Christopher Reeve’s Superman Kevin Feige compares Chris Evans’ Captain America to Christopher Reeve’s Superman

Captain America and Superman are inherently dull characters. They are just too self-righteous and tend to impose their own brand of morality on other superheroes. But due to the calibre of actors who have played them, the characters have been given much-needed depth. Christopher Reeve defined the concept of the superhero in the late 1970s with the film Superman. They were dark times in the United States with the aftermath of Vietnam War and Watergate scandals that had made the country cynical. Reeve came like a ray of hope with his innocent smile and his unfailing optimism in the Richard Donner directorial. While we like Henry Cavill’s darker interpretation in DC Universe movies, Reeve will always be our Superman.

Although the political situation is not as dire in America, we think Chris Evans’s Captain America harkens back to Reeve’s interpretation of the Big Blue Boy Scout but in a considerably darker world. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, shares the same opinion. In an interview to Vanity Fair, Feige had this to say in answer to a question: “He’s a reluctant star, but I think he’s become – and I’ve said this to him – for as amazing as all of our actors are at embodying these characters, every single one of them, he’s one that reminds me, alongside Christopher Reeve, as just like ‘these are the characters’.”

Feige also revealed the problems he faced in casting for the role and how Evans came about to don the Cap. “Casting Captain America was super hard. I started to think, ‘Are we not going to be able to find Captain America, and if we can’t, what are we going to do with Avengers? Is the whole thing going to fall apart?’ And, then, finally opening ourselves up to Chris Evans, who we had initially sort of just looked past because he was Johnny Storm in a Fantastic Four franchise. Then, bringing him in and showing him the artwork, showing him what was happening in this movie, and he took a weekend to decide.”

