Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige responds to James Cameron’s ‘Avengers fatigue’ statement

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has commented on James Cameron’s statement about Avengers franchise and superhero films in general. James Cameron, the director of Titanic, Terminator series, and Avatar, had said that he hopes for ‘Avengers fatigue’ and there are other stories to tell. His exact statement read, “I’m hoping we’re going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.”

Kevin Feige while speaking to Vulture did not respond to Cameron’s criticism, and instead focused on the fact that the Titanic director likes Avengers movies. “Uh, he loves the movies! That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting!”

Talk about looking at the sunny side of things. Kevin Feige is the architect of Marvel Cinematic Universe, that will see its biggest juncture ever with Avengers: Infinity War on April 27. It is good that he is not bothered about Cameron’s comments, who is not a huge lover of superheroes. On Wonder Woman too, the filmmaker had bared his fangs.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing,” he had said.

He then went on to compare Wonder Woman with Sarah Connor, a character in his Terminator films. “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor (a character in Cameron’s Terminator movies) was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

