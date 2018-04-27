As Avengers Infinity War hits screens, a look at the performance of Marvel’s last five films at the worldwide box office

Marvel is bringing together all its superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel is bringing together all its superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Also giving the superheroes company will be Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Interestingly, the last two made their debut in the MCU only recently, and have already grabbed an important place in the hierarchy. As per reports, Marvel phase 4 will have these two along with the Guardians, taking forward the legacy of Avengers, many of whom are set to retire or die at the hands of Thanos.

These new entrants into the Marvel films had their successful origin films too, further strengthening the foothold of the studio at the box office. As Avengers: Infinity War makes its way to the theatres worldwide this week, here is a look back at the performance of Marvel’s last five films at the international box office.

1. Black Panther – $1.3 billion

Standing exactly at a worldwide collection of $1,323,984,109, Black Panther has broken enough records. The Chadwick Boseman film which released in February this year has also won hearts for its fabulous visuals of Wakanda, some amazing performances and a positive and progressive portrayal of African culture. The film also starred Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman.

2. Thor: Ragnarok – $853.9 million

It’s previous film in the franchise – Thor: The Dark World was a mediocre hit. Hence, much was expected from Thor: Ragnarok, also given the Thunder God’s absence during the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film not only justified what kept the superhero busy, it also set the ball rolling for Thor’s meeting with the Guardians of the Galaxy, something we’ll see in Infinity War. It had all the elements which make a blockbuster!

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming – $880.2 million

His debut was one of the best things that could happen to Marvel. Now that the friendly neighbourhood superhero has been rebooted by MCU, he is set to become one of the most crucial Avengers. With Spider-Man’s immense fan following, this was already a hit in the making. And so it turned out to be too

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $863.7 million

While their origin in the first film was received with open arms, its sequel performed fairly well. The film still managed to outperform its prequel, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of 2017. It was lauded for its VFX and the beautiful depiction of Ego. The film also received a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 90th Academy Awards.

5. Doctor Strange – $677.7 million

His admission into the Avengers was much-needed, given his powers and the positioning of this character in the Marvel universe. Doctor Strange himself owns the Time Stone, one of the six infinity stones Thanos is looking for. He will be one of the frontrunners to lead the new Avengers.

