Before Avengers Infinity War, here’s how Marvel’s last five films fared at the Indian box office

Marvel Studios has fast emerged as one of the biggest superhero franchises in Hollywood, churning out hits one after another. Ahead of its biggest release Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is leaving no stones unturned to take the buzz to soaring levels. Starring actors like Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Pratt (Star Lord) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man), the film will have the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight against the supervillain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, who is out to collect all the six infinity stones.

Avengers: Infinity War is already expected to slay the box office records, given its hype. But before the big ensemble makes its way to the theatres, here is a look back at the performance of Marvel’s last five films in India.

1. Black Panther – Rs 52.53 crore

It was the first time we saw King T’Challa in all his power and might. Starring actor Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan, this film definitely did not disappoint. It further gained with a good word of mouth, soon smashing several records.

2. Thor: Ragnarok – Rs 58.73 cr

The third installment in Thor franchise, this one had our God of Thunder up against his own sister, Hella. It was way more appealing from its previous films in terms of visual and tonal balance. While we saw a talking Hulk, we even saw Thor sans his tresses and hammer, exploring his real powers!

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming – Rs 59.96 cr

After his memorable cameo in Captain America: Civil War, this one was Spider-Man’s official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland in the titular role was loved by the Indian audience, and the special appearance of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was the icing on the cake.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Rs 13.8 cr

Though there were sub-plots which were completely out of sync with the original comics, GOTG 2 did manage to perform decently at the Indian box office. The entire team, led by Peter Quill aka Star Lord, will be returning in Avengers: Infinity War.

5. Doctor Strange – Rs 25.2 cr

This was a completely new entry into the MCU, and only the comic fanatics knew the strength of this character. But the moviegoers too loved the origin story of Stephen Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. It caught the fancy of the audience with its sleek visual effects and an impressive star cast.

