Marvel Studios shares a photo featuring everyone’s favourite superheroes

Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy celebrating their 10th anniversary. And every actor who portrayed a superhero in the past ten years assembled with Stan Lee for what looks like an epic photograph. From Iron Man Robert Downey Jr to Black Panther Chadwick Boseman, every big name you could think of was there in that room.

The said photo was clicked on October 7, 2017, when more than 80 filmmakers and actors who had been a part of the Marvel movies got together on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War to celebrate the occasion. Some famous names who were in the room together on that historic day included Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Sean Gunn, Hannah John-Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett and Jon Favreau among others.

Filmmakers who were a part of the photo were Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Scott Derrickson, Trinh Tran, Alan Taylor, Brad Winderbaum, Louis Letterier and Taika Waititi among others.

10 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/eKCJuQJNOq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 8, 2018

In the video that was shared by Marvel Studios on their YouTube channel, Robert Downey Jr said that he couldn’t believe he had the honour to sit at the centre of the photo. Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman also shared his excitement about being a part of the celebration. Stars were seen interacting with each other, and towards the end of the video everybody toasted to the success of their films.

The Marvel Studios shared the photograph with the caption, “10 years in the making”.

