Road to Avengers Infinity War | The eight movies you need to watch before the big summer film

Marvel’s biggest movie yet Avengers: Infinity War is ready to hit the screens on April 27, and if you want to catch up on all the other movies before the potential blockbuster, then now is the time. Till date, 18 movies have been released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But do not break your head over it, because you can just as easily get away with watching less than half of those films.

Here are the eight movies you need to see before Avengers: Infinity War

Iron Man

There’s nothing especially revelatory about the big Robert Downey Jr starrer in terms of the storyline. Sure, you are introduced to MCU’s godfather, Iron Man, the one who began it all. But that’s that. After genius innovator and industrialist Tony Stark realises the cost entailing the highly stylised weaponry, he makes himself the unmatched armour to fight all kinds of evil.

Captain America: The First Avenger

Origin stories are important in understanding what is it that is uniting all the Avengers in the ultimate battle against Thanos. And Captain America: The First Avenger is all about Steve Rogers, the super soldier who has what it takes to fight the good fight. Plus, he is the first Avenger. You kind of have to watch it, despite it not being a particularly great movie.

Thor

Thor introduces the audience to the magical world of Asgard, the Norse God Thor, his evil step-brother Loki and their father Odin. Now, in itself, Thor is a pretty good movie. But it doesn’t do much to contribute to the storyline that leads up to Infinity War. But the film did introduce Aether, the Reality Stone.

The Avengers

The Avengers is the first film where you get to see all the superheroes fight Loki and his evil masterplan together. Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Thor join forces to make the world a better place again in this blockbuster.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

This movie is essential viewing. Not just because it is a fairly good movie in itself, a spy thriller if you will. But it has some pretty big revelations in terms of the larger story which leads up to Infinity War. Black Widow, Captain America and Nick Fury team up against one villain, the Winter Soldier, played by the talented Sebastian Stan.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Okay, this is one of the best Marvel movies, right in the top five. But how does it contribute to the Thanos storyline, you ask? Well, The Collector explains the concept of the Infinity Stones, and Thanos himself makes a longer appearance in the film. Plus, you are introduced to a whole new team of superheroes led by the hilarious Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Age of Ultron is the big set up to Avengers: Infinity War. And to be honest, the main action happens in the post-credits scene. The Infinity Gauntlet ends up with the Dark Lord, Thanos. The gauntlet which is set to contain all the six Infinity Stones. Also, you get to see quite a few new superheroes in the film.

Captain America: Civil War

The Civil War movie is quite the action film with two of the most popular Avengers, Iron Man and Captain America, picking up their teams to settle the debate of who should be held responsible to the world government. One of the most epic showdowns, this is also where Black Panther makes his first appearance in the MCU.

