Road to Avengers Infinity War | The best and worst of The Incredible Hulk

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Incredible Hulk starred Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton in the lead. The film had released in 2008, the same year Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man had graced the big screen. Though it was unable to match Iron Man’s success by a huge margin, the film was still declared a success. While the movie itself received some serious flak from the fans, but as far as I am concerned, it did manage to hit the nail on the head on quite a few occasions.

Three best things about The Incredible Hulk

Edward Norton’s performance

The only thing that jumps out of the screen loudly is Norton’s performance. Nuanced is a word that is not often associated with superhero movies, but the actor’s portrayal of Bruce Banner post every ‘Hulk-out’ moment was almost moving. And when you juxtapose the slight frame of Norton as Banner and the enormous Hulk, the picture becomes clearer.

Cinematography

There were quite a few scenes in the film that immediately grabbed my attention. The scene that shows us Norton post his first Hulk moment. Bruce Banner overlooking an unfamiliar landscape, a great aerial shot. And remember that sequence when Hulk picked up Betty Ross after fighting off the army? That has been done a million times on screen but it has never looked as pretty as it did in The Incredible Hulk.

The supporting cast

There were not too many people to begin with, but the performances delivered by Tim Roth, Liv Tyler, Ty Burrell, William Hurt and Tim Blake Nelson were believable. The characters were nicely weaved into the plot of the larger story, and the fact that every significant member delivered helped it from becoming a total disaster.

Three not-so-great things about The Incredible Hulk

Direction

To be honest, 30 minutes into the film, I was bored. I was waiting for the movie to pick up itself and deliver like it’s supposed to. Yes, we get that you are trying to build-up to Banner’s first ‘real’ Hulk moment, but all the chasing and running was just not needed. Cut to the point quickly, or at least before you lose your audience’s attention.

Editing

This follows the previous point. The film did NOT need that 25 minutes. It’s a Marvel superhero movie for God’s sake. Yes, the narrative is important, but so is the action.

The bad guy

Don’t get me wrong, I love Tim Roth as an actor, and I think he did a fairly decent job in the film. But the character needed to be fleshed out more. Why should I be afraid of this wannabe super-soldier? That angle didn’t really work.

