Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War crosses the Rs 150 crore mark in India

Marvel’s latest offering Avengers: Infinity War has been breaking records left, right and center. The most recent record the multi-starrer film has broken is that of becoming the first Hollywood flick to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in its opening week in India. Avengers: Infinity War has collected Rs 156.64 crore as of now. The film minted Rs 9.73 crore on its seventh day.

Other records the film has broken include the fact that it also had the biggest opening weekend collection in the US. While trade analysts had suspected that the film would mint something around 200 million dollars, it surpassed all expectations as it went on to make 250 million dollars in the opening weekend.

With Avengers: Infinity War, Hollywood has made a dent at the Indian box office. Off the charts, pre-booking and increasing number of footfall prove that the MCU film is here to stay. The superhero film has given Bollywood films a run for their money. And it seems very unlikely that this week’s releases Omerta and 102 Not Out will be able to bring in that kind of cash home.

Marvel has been having a great run at the box office lately, and that’s an understatement. The previous film that had brought the dollars home for Disney and Marvel was Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War is the movie Marvel had been building up to for a decade now, ever since the first Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr was released. The movie is about Marvel’s Mad Titan Thanos and his evil aim to destroy the planet. Of course, Earth’s superheroes join forces to defeat the supervillain. But will they succeed? Will they survive this Armageddon, is the question that the movie strives to answer. Avengers: Infinity War stars Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Zoe Saldana, Elisabeth Olsen, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland and Josh Brolin among others in pivotal roles. The film had hit the big screen worldwide on April 27, 2018.

