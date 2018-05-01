Marvel teases whereabouts of Ant-Man and the Wasp; new trailer out tomorrow

Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 6, 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 6, 2018.

Where was Ant-Man? That question was on many moviegoers’ mind as they watched Avengers: Infinity War. Ant-Man and some other characters (poor Hawkeye) were notably absent in the tussle for the Infinity Stones as Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy fought off Thanos and his fearsome Black Order in different locations. It appears that even the Avengers are wondering where were Ant-Man and the Wasp. Oh, and a good news: the new trailer is coming tomorrow.

In a promotional video released by Marvel Studios, various actors like Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Hemsworth are seen wondering about the whereabouts of the tiny superheroes. The video begins with, “After Avengers: Infinity War, one question remains…” at which point Scarlet appears and puts forward the question. Other actors like Letitia Wright, Pom Klementieff, and Tom Hiddleston appear. Hiddleston, who plays the God of Mischief Loki, says pretty reasonably that both the Ant-Man and the Wasp are as big as insects and perhaps people missed them amid all the ruckus and also that he was “really looking forward to meeting the Wasp.” At the end, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily are found looking at each other.

Some people have surmised that Ant-Man and the Wasp is set before the events of Infinity War considering the trailer did not paint the picture of a world that was dealing with half of its inhabitants suddenly gone. In fact, it was pretty upbeat and the film seemed self-contained. Some parts of it may also be set during the war against Thanos and others. There would be something, perhaps a post-credits scene, which ties it up with Infinity War.

Both the Ant-Man and the Wasp will be great assets to the other superheroes in the final battle against Thanos. Of course, there is still a little matter of Hawkeye, but he will, as set photos suggest, be in a new identity, Ronin.

