Martin Scorsese writes emotional tribute for Frank Vincent

Martin Scorsese writes a tribute for Frank Vincent. Martin Scorsese writes a tribute for Frank Vincent.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese paid an emotional tribute to famed onscreen tough guy Frank Vincent, saying the actor was someone “I could count on”. Scorsese directed the actor in three films – 1980’s Raging Bull, Goodfellas (1990), and Casino (1995). Vincent passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday after complications from open heart surgery, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“Frank Vincent was someone I could count on. He was a natural who was at ease in front of the camera — on a set or on a stage. He made it look easy in all respects. He was genuine,” Scorsese said in a statement. Vincent started acting in the mid-1970s and was a longtime friend of frequent Scorsese collaborator Joe Pesci. “We worked together on three pictures, each time with his old partner Joe Pesci, and I always marvelled at his genius for improvisation. “He was a hard-working actor, he understood the world we were portraying so well that he really didn’t appear to be acting at all. I will always marvel at his artistry, and consider myself lucky to have had the chance to work with him and to know him,” Scorsese added.

Frank Vincent was also known for his work in HBO’s iconic television series The Sopranos. He played a ruthless New York City gangster in the show. He returned to play a mafia boss when he gave his voice to the character of Mafia boss Salvatore Leone in the computer and video game Grand Theft Auto III. He went on to reprise that role in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App