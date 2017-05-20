Marriage not on the cards for Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcomed son Bear in April. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcomed son Bear in April.

One Direction star Liam Payne is not sure if he wants to marry singer Cheryl, who earlier gave birth to their first child. He says marriage is not on his mind right now. Payne thinks marriage is a religious thing, but he doesn’t consider himself as a religious person, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person,” the 23-year-old artist explained. “So no, not yet, unfortunately.” However, Payne did clarify that his disinterest in the institution does not mean he isn’t head over heels for the former X Factor judge, whom he has dated since late 2015. The couple welcomed son Bear in April. “We have a baby together,” he said. “Our love for each other can’t be more serious, so it is what it is I guess.”

While the couple may not be getting married anytime soon, Payne says his love for Cheryl is strong. “We have a baby together. You know our love for each other can’t be more serious so it is what it is I guess. “Me and Cheryl, our relationship is amazing and I put that down to her support, more than anything. She’s just so great. I’ve known my missus for 10 years,” he said.

He also talked about his fall out with Louis Walsh – who watched Liam’s first audition alongside Cheryl. It came after Louis told a reporter to “f**k off” when they asked if it was possible Cheryl would make a return to the ITV show. Louis replied: “Simon wouldn’t invite Cheryl back because we have Nicole. We have Nicole and Sharon, we don’t need another girl. “So go and f**k off now! No silly questions, seriously.”

At the time, Liam took to Twitter to say: “Congratulations Louis Walsh for setting the worst example on handling media for his band who are about to step into a very hard industry” And now, he added: “You can’t have someone talking trash about your Mrs. It is what it is – they have to be very careful when they speak about her.”

