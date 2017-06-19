Mark Wahlberg says he would not be coming back for Transformers: The Last Knight sequel

mark Wahlberg reveals that The Last Knight is his last one. mark Wahlberg reveals that The Last Knight is his last one.

Earlier this year, Michael Bay had revealed that Transformers: The Last Knight would be his last movie in the franchise. Following in the director’s footsteps, it now seems that one more member of the transformers is going to bid his farewell with The Last Knight.

Actor Mark Wahlberg said he would not be coming back for the sequel to Transformers: The Last Knight. The Last Knight has already been confirmed to be the final installment in the sci-fi action film franchise with Michael Bay as director. While discussing the future of the popular movie series on The Graham Norton Show, Wahlberg broke the news of his retirement from it, reported Digital Spy.

After the departure of original cast members Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf, Wahlberg was the one who helped reinvent the franchise. He is continuing his role as the tough guy inventor, Cade Yeager for this latest sequel. “It’s the last one so I get my life back,” he said. Wahlberg further said he spent “five months” getting in prime physical condition for The Last Knight, which also features Isabela Moner and Josh Duhamel. “The long hair is the worst thing ever. I look like my mum in the ’70s – it’s just really bad!” The film will release on June 21 in the US.

While The Last Knight may turn out to be the last one for Wahlberg and Michael Bay, the franchise will go on as it already has Transformers 6 and a Bumblebee spin-off in the works for the future.

