Mark Wahlberg on getting paid more than Michelle Williams: It was very awkward

Actor Mark Wahlberg has admitted it was “very awkward” for him when he was paid more than his “All the Money in the World” co-star Michelle Williams for the film’s reshoots. It was reported that Wahlberg was paid 1.5 million dollars while Williams made less than 1,000 dollars for the reshoots with veteran actor Christopher Plummer, who had replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Wahlberg later donated the entire amount to the Time’s Up movement and, now in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, said it was the “right thing” to do. “It didn’t take much to make the decision. It was just the right thing to do, you know? And Michelle is a fantastic actress.

“It’s not me who decides who gets paid what. Your value’s based on what the marketplace dictates, and with that particular situation, it was very awkward,” Wahlberg said. The 46-year-old actor insisted that in the first he had taken a “substantial pay cut” to appear in the film.

“It was like, you know what, we’ll donate that and they need the rest of the money that I got paid to do it too, because I, like everybody else, did the movie to make the movie with Ridley Scott. I took a substantial pay cut,” he said.

After Wahlberg’s decision to donate the money, Williams had issued a statement, saying she was happy that “the most powerful men in charge” listened and made an effort to bridge the pay gap.

