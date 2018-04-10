Mark Ruffalo: Robert Downey Jr is the godfather of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

One of the most exciting things about Avengers: Infinity War is that there are so many characters to choose from. Even if you do not like some, you are bound to love others. Most of the characters that we will see in Avengers: Infinity War are well-developed, and that is one of the prime reasons DC’s Justice League failed. That although everybody knew Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, other characters were less familiar. In Infinity War, though, there is a veritable army of exciting, fascinating characters to root.

For most of the fans though, it is Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark who is the first love. Not just because he was the first one we saw, but also because how cool he is and Downey Jr’s continually brilliant performances. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and his alter-ego Hulk in MCU films, concurs. He called Robert the ‘Godfather’ of MCU. He also talked about the sense of community that the vast array of actors associated with MCU feel.

He said, “My favorite part it is the talent, and the feeling that we’re in a collaboration where there’s a sense of fairness and everyone’s looking out for one another. Then there is Robert Downey Jr. and just being in Robert’s presence. He’s the godfather of all this. That model has carried on throughout these last ten years or even longer. And it’s constantly developed. It’s exciting when I look around at the talent of the actors and where they come from to be put into this world and work with the resources that we have. There is an enormous amount of talent here in every department from all over the world. Then when I see the racial diversity that’s really honest and fully expressed, I think there’s hope for the world.”

Ruffalo also talked about a giant achievement of a movie like Infinity War, the groundwork of which was laid down 10 years ago with the first Iron Man. “I think audiences will love the scope of it and the fact that all of their favorites are in it. Everyone has their favorite character. And everyone has their favorite Marvel movie and their favorite Marvel world. So to see all of them coming together will be really exciting for people. Then there is Thanos and the impossibly high stakes and risks for the Avengers and their allies,” he said.

