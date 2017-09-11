Thor Ragnarok: Mark Ruffalo is happy to have strong female co-actors

Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson are going to appear in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson are going to appear in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it is great to have strong, beautiful and intelligent women like Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. “It is great that we have Blanchett and Thompson, these two amazing, powerful, strong, beautiful, intelligent women, playing these two important, integral characters in this movie,” Ruffalo said in a statement.

Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk in the third part of ‘Thor’, which also stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Talking about their roles, Ruffalo said, “We have Hela, played by Blanchett. She has all the power, all the strength, all the talent of any of the other gods, but with all the rage.”

“She’s angry, and she wants to come back and take what she feels is rightfully hers. Except that she’s been pushed so far into the darkness that she’s become dark. She’s now the manifestation of death.” He added, “Then you have Valkyrie, played by Thompson. She is another female presence who didn’t feel welcome. She’s a powerhouse and a brilliant fighter. She’s as equally as powerful as Thor. She’s a warrior. Valkyrie is one of the people who ended up banishing Hela from Asgard. But she’s also lost faith in the patriarchy and the elite power structure,” he added.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Idris Elba, Tom Hiddelston, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeff Goldblum among others. The movie will release in India on November 3.

