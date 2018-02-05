Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk hints at ‘final exit’ after Avengers Infinity War. What does it mean for Marvel?

Will Avengers Infinity War see the end of Hulk? Will Avengers Infinity War see the end of Hulk?

A couple of days ago, Hollywood actor Mark Rufallo wrote on Twitter about his “final exit” while captioning a photo of him on his last day on Avengers: Infinity War film set. Does it mean it really will be his last movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe? Or he is just dissembling? Although untitled Avengers 4 movie will not be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, it will be the end of the narrative that began with Iron Man in 2008. After that we may see either a full reboot or a new Avengers ensemble made up of new and younger superheroes like Black Panther and Spider-man. The latter seems more likely, since Black Panther and Spider-man franchises have just started and it would not make sense to just dump them.

The acquisition of Fox by Disney too has complicated things. Disney now owns X-Men and Fantastic Four characters. Hugh Jackman, after denying that he will don the adamantium claws of Wolverine, has hinted that he is contemplating the role again after Logan. The deal has not been finalised yet, and it is unlikely that we will see Avengers and X-Men rubbing shoulders anytime soon. And we do know at least one major character will die in Infinity War. Will it be Hulk? Hulk may be a powerhouse with almost limitless strength, but Thanos is known to destroy entire planets through a flick of his fingers. And with more and more Infinity Stones in his Infinity Gauntlet, he is nigh invincible. He can kill Hulk pretty easily.

But if Hulk was going to die, would Mark Ruffalo reveal it in a Tweet? Was it carelessness or just a way to throw people off his trail? Hulk has not been included in most of the lists of superheroes likely to die in the upcoming film, so his death may come as a huge surprise. And not a pleasant one. The character saw depth and development it deserved only in the last MCU film Thor: Ragnarok, so it will be all the more tragic for him to die before a proper closure.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.

