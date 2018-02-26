Mark Hamill wants to work in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, director James Gunn is happy to talk about it

Mark Hamill and James Gunn will discuss this over a cup of coffee. Mark Hamill and James Gunn will discuss this over a cup of coffee.

Mark Hamill, the veteran actor known for Star Wars movies and voicing the Joker in animated series, films, and video-games, has expressed interest in playing a character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. He has also managed to pique James Gunn’s interest, who has said that since Hamill lives near his place, he can come over and they can talk things over a cup of coffee.

The conversation was started by an eager fan called Ian Fee, who had tweeted, “@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍,” to which James Gunn replied, “I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee.” This may be the first instance in which a fan will directly be responsible for an iconic actor to work in a particular film. Well, he did begin the conversation. Of course, we are assuming that they actually negotiate and things work out.

Apparently, Gunn could not DM (direct message) Hamill since the latter was not following him on Twitter, which Hamill quickly rectified. Hamill, self-depreciatingly, called himself an unemployed actor in reply to Gunn. “I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor. All the best, mh.”

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Hamill last appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and reprised his famous character Luke Skywalker that has been around since the very first Star Wars film. If this does work out, I personally want Hamill to play the villain, somebody diabolically insane like the Joker.

