Mark Hamill reveals original ending of Star Wars The Force Awakens

Despite reaching cinemas three years ago, the discussion surrounding the ending of Star Wars: The Force Awakens has failed to die down.

But, now one of the iconic members of the epic sci-fi franchise, Mark Hamill, has revealed the original Force Awakens ending that Rian Johnson changed and also shared why it was changed.

According to the Independent, the actor revealed that there were originally going to be boulders floating around Luke Skywalker during The Force Awakens` final scene.

While giving an interview to a leading US entertainment website, Hamill noted, “When we were doing [The Force Awakens], Rian said, ‘We might have boulders floating to show your Force emanating’, so I was led to believe that I still had the Force and it was really strong in me.”

‘The Last Jedi’s helmer Rian Johnson, though, chose not to forge forward with that ending.

“When I read [The Last Jedi] before [The Force Awakens] came out, I said ‘what?!’ and called JJ or Rian Johnson to say, ‘Are you guys aware of this? Have you seen a cut? [Are] there floating boulders?” And they said, ‘No, we caught that and we worked it all out,'” explained Hamill.

Meanwhile, the eighth instalment of the Star Wars franchise The Last Jedi is now among top ten highest grossing movies of all time globally.

The domestic total now stands at 591.5 million dollars. Its foreign total has climbed to 673.4 million dollars. Globally, the film has grossed 1.26 billion dollars.

The flick knocked Beauty and the Beast out of the top ten list and took its place.

