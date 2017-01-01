Marion Cotillard reveals why she rejected numerous movie offers

Marion Cotillard said she passed on numerous blockbuster movies because she was not really inspired by the directors. Marion Cotillard said she passed on numerous blockbuster movies because she was not really inspired by the directors.

plenty of offers to star in big-budget films in the past, but ultimately decided the projects were not for her, reported Femalefirst.

“I want to work with directors who have a very strong vision and who have the need to tell stories. I’ve had a few offers in the past of big, big movies that became huge

blockbusters, and I was super excited by some of them, thinking, ‘Oh my god, this is my dream’, and then I would meet the director and I wouldn’t feel the desire.

"They would show me amazing sets, amazing costumes, amazing drawings of the universe, and I felt they would be amazing with the camera but that I would be alone and I didn't want that," Cotillard said. Marion Cotillard also says she has a tough time striking a healthy work-life balance. The 41-year-old actress said she spends a lot of her time away from a movie set thinking about her on-screen character, but finds it bad as most of the times she is picking dramatic or disturbing parts, reported Female First.

“It is about finding the right balance between work and coming home without anything from the character. “And it’s really hard because, when you spend two months on a project, you process in your dreams what you have lived during the day … And I have a tendency to choose disturbed or dramatic people,” Cotillard said.