Mario animated film in pipeline from Nintendo and Illumination

An animated movie based on the iconic “Mario” video game franchise — about plumbers Mario and Luigi — is in the early stages. Illumination Entertainment reached an agreement with Nintendo to produce the film, reports variety.com.

A tweet from Nintendo read: “Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri!”

Miyamoto is the creator of Mario and many other Nintendo properties, and Meledandri is the owner of Illumination Entertainment, along with Universal Studios. Illumination has produced the Despicable Me series, Minions, and The Secret Life of Pets. Nintendo agreed in 2015 with Universal Parks and Resorts to build attractions based on Nintendo characters, including Mario and Luigi.

Nintendo made a deal that spawned 1993’s live-action Super Mario Bros, starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper. But the film didn’t do well at the box office.

The film would be distributed by Universal Pictures, President Tatsumi Kimishima said at a meeting with analysts on son Thursday. The launch date has not been decided.

It is part of Nintendo’s efforts to diversify revenue sources as the firm’s earnings are heavily reliant on the gaming console business.

On Wednesday, the company reported its biggest third-quarter operating profit in eight years, driven by smashing demand for its new Switch games console, and said it expected annual earnings to outstrip its previous estimate.

This latest project comes after other attempts made by Japanese game company Nintendo towards diversifying its characters. In 2016, it lent its characters from Pokémon to mobile developer Niantic for Pokémon Go which became a huge success. Universal Studios is also opening a Nintendo-themed area of its Osaka theme park ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It plans to build similar areas in its parks in California and Florida too.

