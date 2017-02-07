Mariah Carey’s pregnancy advice to Beyonce

“It’s really hard having twins. I just mean in general, going through the physicality of having twins was really, really difficult for me,” said Mariah Carey. “It’s really hard having twins. I just mean in general, going through the physicality of having twins was really, really difficult for me,” said Mariah Carey.

Singer Mariah Carey has warned pregnant singer Beyonce Knowles that carrying twins is “hard”.

Carey is thrilled that her friend is expecting two babies with husband Jay Z, but found during her own experiences carrying her and former spouse Nick Cannon’s children Moroccan and Monroe, 5, that a multiple pregnancy takes its toll.

“The last time I saw her, I was doing my Christmas (show in New York), and she came to my show and brought her daughter. It was really, really sweet,” Carey told etonline.com.

“I just wish her and Jay all the best. It’s really hard having twins. I just mean in general, going through the physicality of having twins was really, really difficult for me. I had a tough time,” she added.

Pop superstar Beyonce revealed that she is expecting two new additions to her family through her Instagram post. The pop star’s baby bump post has already become the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old singer posted a beautiful picture of her kneeling on a bed of flowers, in a red mesh bra and blue silk knickers, proudly displaying her baby bump. The pic is captioned as, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Queen Bey and her rapper husband Jay Z are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce is expecting twins and this news brought in many reactions from all quarters.