I, Tonya actor Margot Robbie to produce a drama series based on Shakespeare plays

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie will produce a new ten-episode female-focused Shakespeare series. The 27-year-old actor will bankroll the series through her LuckyChap Entertainment along with the Australian Broadcasting Company, Hoodlum and ABC Studios International, reported Deadline.

The project will be led by a female creative team and produce 10 standalone episodes. Each episode will be based on one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated plays updated to reflect our contemporary world.

The project will be shot in Australia and filming is set to begin later this year.

“We are thrilled about this Australian partnership as an opportunity to showcase unique, distinctly female voices in writing, and to demonstrate the high quality of the Australian film and television industry. The project will share diverse points of view, from writers representing the different cultures and areas within Australia, which many would not readily associate with works of Shakespeare,” LuckyChap said in a statement.

Ever since her breakout role in the critically acclaimed The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot has established herself as a maverick star who is not afraid of unconventional roles. She has also played the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Although the film failed to please the audience, her performance as a psychiatrist who goes crazy under the influence of Joker was much lauded.

Margot’s home production I, Tonya also got her a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Actor Female this year. The movie follows Margot as Tonya Harding, a young figure skater brought up in an abusive environment. The actor is also producing a noir thriller Terminal.

