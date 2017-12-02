Margot Robbie is developing a separate Harley Quinn movie

Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was widely appreciated. Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was widely appreciated.

Margot Robbie, who wowed the audiences with her turn as the charmingly deranged Harley Quinn in an otherwise critically panned Suicide Squad, says she is working on a new Harley Quinn movie that appears to be unrelated to other movies in DC Extended Universe that are already announced like Gotham City Sirens and a film based on The Joker.

In an interview to MTV, Margot said, “I’ve been working on a separate spin-off for Harley for a while now. I want to see her with other women. I kept saying it while we were filming Suicide Squad. I was like, ‘She needs her girlfriends.'”

Margot Robbie’s performance was widely appreciated by critics even though they thought the rest of the film was a complete mess. Robbie does say that she is not sure what the film would be like as she does not think “anyone knows what’s going to be the next thing to happen.”

“I, honestly, don’t think anyone knows what’s going to be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone’s keen to get Harley back on screen,” she said. “So everyone is working on lots of different versions of what that could be.”

The success of Patty Jenkins directorial Wonder Woman proved that audiences love well-made female centric superhero movies, and although Harley Quinn cannot be called a superhero by any stretch of imagination, she is a strong female comic-book badass and with the praise Robbie got, it makes commercial sense to cash in on the success.

