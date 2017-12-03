Margot Robbie has some advice for DC producers

Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn was one of the few things that were praised about Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn was one of the few things that were praised about Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad was unanimously dismissed by critics, but there was a lot of praise of some individual performances, especially Margot Robbie’s performance as the unhinged Harley Quinn. It seems the studio behind DC’s Extended Universe, Warner Bros Pictures, has taken note and now there are at least four movies in development that involve Harley Quinn. But what about the films themselves? DCEU films have been critically unsuccessful with the sole exception of Wonder Woman. Well, Margot Robbie has something to say that about what a producer should do.

Margot Robbie believes producers should help their directors enable their vision. Her advice may be general, but she also might be referring to rumours of heavy interference by Warner Bros honchos in DCEU films, especially Suicide Squad and now Justice League. “The most important thing as a producer is it’s your job when you pick your director to stand by your director… You can’t stand by your director and second guess everything. There are times when you step in and debate a certain situation. You don’t want to leave any stone unturned,” Robbie says.

“In my opinion a good producer trusts their director, and their job is to enable that director’s vision. That’s it. That’s your job. If that’s your director’s vision you need to do everything in your power to make that possible. And I think that’s a wonderful thing. In the DC Universe, too, once you decide on who your director is, and they have a vision, you have to enable that vision and step in at moments to keep it on course if need be. I think that’s the way. I think that’s what a producer should do,” she adds.

Margot Robbie is expected to appear in The Joker standalone film, Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens and now a standalone Harley Quinn film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd