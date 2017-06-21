Marc Webb feels that Captain America star, Chris Evans is masculine and so, perfect for Gifted

Marc Webb feels that Chris Evan’s physical attributed fit the character in Gifted perfectly. Marc Webb feels that Chris Evan’s physical attributed fit the character in Gifted perfectly.

Marc Webb says that Chris Evans playing Captain America came with “a certain baggage” and that is what made the actor the right choice for his role in the film, Gifted. The 42-year-old director says that the part of Frank Adler required equal bits of darkness and humour to it, which the Captain America star brought naturally, thanks to his previously played superhero persona, reported The Independent.

“We needed someone who had a little bit of darkness while also having some humour, plus a little sarcasm, all of which fit Chris perfectly,” says Webb. In the movie, Evans portrays a single man who looks after his incredibly intelligent niece, played by child actor Mckenna Grace, 10.

Webb says that Evans still has a certain sense of masculinity that American actors lack in today’s world. He told The Independent, “It’s a weirdly tricky thing to find young, male, American actors like Chris. There’s Chris Prat and Chris Pine. Then there are lots of Brits and Australians who are masculine. There’s maybe a darker quality to their masculinity. As a director, it’s an interesting thing to go out and search for those actors. Maybe Americans come off as a little sensitive, I don’t know.” Talking about Gifted, he adds, “It’s a sweet movie. It’s not a cinematic masterpiece but it celebrates good things. It’s got a big heart, and it was fun to make. Audiences really appreciate that and it’s actually something quite rare to find in the cinema. It’s a different facet of American culture in a really positive way.”

