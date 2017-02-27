Manoj Night Shyamalan on Oscar mix-up: I directed 89th Academy Awards ending

La La Land, which won six trophies including best director and actress, was incorrectly declared the best picture winner by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at the Oscars ceremony. La La Land, which won six trophies including best director and actress, was incorrectly declared the best picture winner by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at the Oscars ceremony.

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan known for his twist endings, has jokingly said that the bizarre goof-up during the best picture announcement at the 89th Academy Awards was directed by him.

However, during the victory speech, the musical’s one of the producers, Jordan Horowitz, realised the mistake and announced that the award actually belonged to “Moonlight”. Minutes after the correct announcement, Twitter was flooded with hilarious posts which suggested that Shyamalan had a hand in directing the last leg of the ceremony which was “weird”.

To which, the 46-year-old director said, “I wrote the ending of the Academy Awards 2017. @jimmykimmel We really got them!” Some of the posts by Twitter users read, “The ending of the #Oscars Directed by M Night Shyamalan.”

“Tonight’s #Oscars produced & directed by M. Night Shyamalan. #Oscars2017 #LALALAND #moonlight.” “It’s weird how this #Oscars was directed by M Night Shyamalan. I never saw that coming.”

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” walked away with the top award at the Oscars but its victory thunder was stolen by a bizarre announcement mix-up that initially declared “La La Land” as the best picture winner.

The final moment of the ceremony was full of confusion as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the name of “La La Land”. Apparently, they had the wrong envelope. The producers of “La La Land” were almost through their acceptance speech when the error was detected and Jordon Horowitz graciously called the team of “Moonlight” to accept the trophy.

“There’s been a mistake. ‘Moonlight’, you guys won. This is not a joke,” Horowitz declared. A shocked Jenkins said, “Even in my dreams, this cannot be true.” He later told reporters that it was unfortunate that things happened the way they did but he was happy that they won best picture.