Manchester by the Sea, Westworld snubbed at SAG Awards

Manchester by the Sea, which was leading the nomination pack at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nods, went home empty-handed, failing to win in any category it was nominated in. The film’s male lead Casey Affleck lost the best actor award to Fences star Denzel Washington, something that surprised even the veteran actor, who admitted onstage that he was sure his young rival would win.

Affleck won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama motion picture and also won a Critics Choice award and numerous other accolades from awards groups and critics associations. He is also nominated for best actor at this year’s Academy Awards.

Other movies, which were shut out at this year’s awards ceremony were two-time nominees Captain Fantastic ,Florence Foster Jenkins and Lion.

Both “Fences” and Moonlight went into the ceremony with three nominations each. Fences won two awards (for stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis) while “Moonlight” only won one, a supporting actor award for Mahershala Ali, who delivered an emotional, show-stopping speech.

Both films lost the best cast award, the SAG Awards’ equivalent of best picture, which went to “Hidden Figures”, with star Taraji P Henson delivering a rousing speech about unity.

On the TV side, HBO’s Westworld failed to win any of the three awards for which it was nominated, including stunt ensemble, where it faced off against Game of Thrones.

GOT won the stunt award but it was the only trophy it took home.

Numerous TV shows, nominated for two SAG awards each, failed to win either prize, including ABC’s Black-ish and Modern Family, HBO’s The Night Of and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.