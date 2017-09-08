Mamma Mia is one of Colin Firth’s favourite films

Colin Firth is excited to recreate the original’s box office success for the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Colin Firth is excited to recreate the original’s box office success for the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia! received drubbing from critics when it released in 2008, but Colin Firth said it is one of his favourite films as it is “hard to do pure escapism”. In a interview with Digital Spy, Colin Firth reflected on why making the light comedy musical with Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan was one of the most memorable experiences of his career.

“I actually really loved (it). I know that it’s… I saw a journalist actually changed colour when I said that was one of my favourite things I’d done, because I think it doesn’t pass the snob test very easily. But I do think it is incredibly unusual to find a piece of entertainment that hits common ground. Because, frankly, it doesn’t matter what you think of ABBA – you know it.

“Certainly, if you’re my age, you grew up with it playing somewhere, or wherever. When I failed my exams or got dumped by my girlfriend. It wasn’t on my terms, but it was playing on some jukebox,” Firth said. The actor said he is excited to recreate the original’s box office success when he reunites with Streep and Brosnan for the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, which will be out next year.

“My past is coming back… like an acid reflux. I suppose I have to be grateful that I must have done a couple of films that people want to see revived in some way.”

Colin Firth will turn 57 later this month. The actor has worked in several popular Hollywood films.

