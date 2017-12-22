Mamma Mia Here We Go Again trailer: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James explore Donna’s younger days

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again trailer: The sequel is the journey of young Donna played by Lily James. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again trailer: The sequel is the journey of young Donna played by Lily James.

10 years after Mamma Mia made us sing along, the sequel Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, is here to entertain us yet again. The successful film told the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and Donna’s (Meryl Streep) mother-daughter relationship and how the former was curious to know her father before getting married. Now, Sophie announces news of her pregnancy with the background score, “I Have A Dream”. She returns to her mother and her friends, Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) only to find out that her mother was much more than she ever knew.

The sequel is a throwback to the days when a much younger Donna, played by Lily James, survived her days of pregnancy without the support of any man. All Donna wanted was an exciting life full of memories and just when she thought her life was all sunshine, she hit a roadblock. Although she was full of sorrow, all it took was a little song to bustle her spirit.

With tracks like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Mamma Mia’, the trailer is a throwback to the good old days when songs of ABBA were perfect for a karaoke night. Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski and all of Sophie’s possible fathers, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth return to the sequel alongside a cameo from Cher, who shows up towards the end of the trailer as the ‘uninvited’ grandmother.

Written and directed by Ol Parker of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel fame, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will witness the return of ABBA members Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. It promises to be a fun-filled, musical blockbuster.

