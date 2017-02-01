Malfoys had a reunion and even J K Rowling is freaking out, see pics

A Malfoy reunion: Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton came together. Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom was there too. A Malfoy reunion: Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton came together. Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom was there too.

Draco Malfoy and his father Lucius reunited in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the reunion had a far-reaching impact. To begin with, JK Rowling can’t keep calm. E! Online reports that Jason Isaacs, who played the role of Lucius Malfoy, decided to take an experience of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando resort. But, rather than going alone, he decided to take few co-stars of the movie with him.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The 53-year-old-actor, posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “”Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger,” while posing with actors Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis.

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

He later shared really special words for ‘Harry Potter’ fans, as he dedicated the photo to all the fans who remind them to fight for the light.

As soon as the picture was posted, it caught the attention of every fan on social media. Even the author of all the ‘Harry Potter’ books, JK Rowling, could not stay away from this. She took no time in sharing the photo with the heart and lightning bolt emoji.

Issacs also shared pictures on his Instagram handle, writing, “Here’s the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone?” with Tom Felton, Warwick Davis, who portrayed Professor Flitwick and Griphook, who played a goblin of Gringotts Bank.

Have a look:

The visit was even more special as the cast celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The stars also were able to experience the rides and all the attractions, giving all the park-goers a day to remember.

The actor also thanked everyone who made this journey wonderful for him and his friends by saying, “Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant – even the tragically unSlytherin. X”.

We don’t know about if their weekend was made special or not, but they surely made the week really special for all the fans.