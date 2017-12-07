Major takeaways from the Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom behind-the-scenes video

Jeff Goldblum as Dr Iam Malcolm in a still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jeff Goldblum as Dr Iam Malcolm in a still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is coming out tomorrow. And ahead of it, the team has released a Behind The Scenes video which offers an in-depth look at what to expect from the film and trailer.

The explosive new featurette is full of new footage and insights into the movie but also features the first look of one of the franchise’s most memorable characters, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Added to that is the classic Jurassic World mix: dinosaurs running amok and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles of Owen and Claire.

Here are the four major takeaways:

Jeff Goldblum

This recently released featurette has given us every reason to geek around Jeff Goldblum returning as the scientist-turned-adventurer Dr Ian Malcolm. Last seen in the 1997 Jurassic Park, this time, Jeff has a new salt and pepper look and his leather jacket has been replaced by a sharp black suit. In the video, his character can be seen testifying in what looks like a courtroom and he delivers this hilarious meta-dialogue, “Here I am, talking about dinosaurs again.”

Watch the video here:

A whole LOT of dinosaurs

While the emphasis of the teaser is definitely on the dino nostalgia, a whole lot of it also lies on the wondrous number of dinosaurs. So, another takeaway from Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom BTS is that the film will feature life-like, animatronic animals controlled by the set’s team. We already saw a whole lot of dinosaurs running amok in the recently released teaser.

Isla Nublar

Fallen Kingdom is set several years after the previous one and in this one, Isla Nublar is threatened by a volcano rupture. Among other glimpses of what’s in store in Fallen Kingdom was Chris Pratt’s assertion that the plot involves “literally blowing up the island,” does that mean that the setting is moving out of Isla Nublar? Well, we will find out tomorrow.

Director JA Bayona

Apart from Goldblum joining the film’s cast alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, another exciting thing is that this time Jurassic World is being directed by Filmmaker JA Bayona. It is being penned by Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed the first Jurassic World.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to roam in the theaters on June 22, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd