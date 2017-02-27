Mahershala Ali’s big win at the 89th Academy Awards creates controversy in Pakistan

Mahershala Ali at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Mahershala Ali at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali was one of the winners at the Oscars 2017. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Moonlight. It was surely a well deserved win and Mahershala was flooded with congratulatory messages from across the world. But when Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi tweeted a similar message, she was forced to delete it as people on Twitter started pointing out that Mahershala was not a Muslim rather an Ahmadi.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, Ahmadis have been declared “non-Muslims,” Although Maleeha Lodhi deleted the tweet, evidence came back in the form of screenshots, but the damage was already done and her simple congratulatory tweet came under fire.

Ever since Mahershala Ali won the award beating Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) and Dev Patel (Lion), he started trending as the first ever Muslim actor to bag an award at the Academy Awards. He was presented the ceremony’s first trophy by last year’s Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I want to thank my teachers and professors who told me that it is not about you, it is about characters,” Mahershala said in his acceptance speech at the Oscar ceremony while mentioning his family’s support in his win as well.

Also read: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone’s reaction after La La Land losing the Oscar is priceless. See pics

Moonlight also won the Best Picture award beating films like La La Land, Lion, Arrival, Manchester By The Sea, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water and Hidden Figures.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd