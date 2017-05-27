Madonna is amazing: Baywatch star Zac Efron

Zac Efron was seen gushing over Madonna with Jimmy Kimmel. Zac Efron was seen gushing over Madonna with Jimmy Kimmel.

It seems Zac Efron has a star crush on Madonna. The actor says the singer is amazing and captivating. Efron appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote Baywatch, which also stars Bollywood’s very own actress Priyanka Chopra. He opened up about the night he hung out with Madonna at an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden, reports pagesix.com. Efron noted Madonna was “legit into the fight” and “having the time of her life”.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “Is it possible she was trying to have sex with you?” Kimmel asked, jokingly. “Is it possible that Madonna switched the signs so that you’d be seated together because Madonna is an irresistible person when she sets her sights on someone there’s no escaping.”, Efron said he “couldn’t confirm or deny” Madonna’s potential motives. The 29-year-old actor said: “I’ll tell you one thing — Madonna was lovely. She is amazing. She just is amazing. She’s rad. I guess you can say she tapped me.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD. Zac Efron is currently seen promoting his film Baywatch which also stars Dwayne Johnson along with Priyanka. Priyanka is seen playing the antagonist in the movie.

The movie is about two lifeguards, played by Dwayne and Zac who try to uncover a criminal plot which threatens the bay. The movie is based on the famous show, Baywatch which had Pamela Anderson in an important role. The movie was released in the USA a couple of fays ago and isn’t doing well. The movie is slated to release in India on 2nd June.

