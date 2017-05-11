Patti LuPone calls Madonna a ‘movie killer’

Patti LuPone said that Madonna is a great performer, however, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag. Patti LuPone said that Madonna is a great performer, however, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone says music diva Madonna should avoid working in films as she cannot act. Patti had some harsh words for the material girl during her appearance on Bravo’s show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She cut loose after a caller inquired as to whether she and Madonna had ever discussed their “two iconic performances as Evita.”

LuPone won a Tony Award in 1980 for her role in the Broadway musical Evita, based on the life of Argentina’s former first lady, Eva Perón. Madonna won a Golden Globe for her role in the 1996 film adaption of the musical, but LuPone is not impressed. “Madonna is a movie killer,” LuPone said. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag,” added Lupone.

The 68-year-old veteran actress feels the Papa Don’t Preach hitmaker is an amazing artist, but nevertheless, is “a movie killer”, reported E! News. “She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she’s not an actress,” Patti said. When Cohen asked if the two had ever discussed their respective performances, she said, “No,” and added, “But she was downstairs at the Mitzi Newhouse when I was upstairs doing Anything Goes in the Vivian Beaumont, and a press agent actually put a sign up that there was only one diva allowed in this theater at a time. It wasn’t me! It was the press agent that did it. I don’t know whether she ever found out about it. I did meet her after her opening night party, and the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, ‘I’m taller than you.'”.

