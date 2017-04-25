Madonna’s biopic is in the works, titled Blond Ambition

Madonna’s biopic would be produced by Michael De Luca of Fifty Shades of Grey fame. Madonna’s biopic would be produced by Michael De Luca of Fifty Shades of Grey fame.

Madonna, who is one of the most successful and iconic artists in the pop music history, is getting a biopic. Universal has confirmed that it is working on the singer’s biopic titled Blond Ambition. The studio has acquired rights to Elyse Hollander’s Blonde Ambition screenplay, that topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays.

Fifty Shades of Grey producer Michael De Luca has joined his hands to produce the film along with Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment. John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions also will produce. The project, which is based in early 1980’s, will focus on the times when Madonna was struggling in New York to get her first album released while navigating fame, romance, and the dismissive attitude of the music industry at the time.

Blonde Ambition is the debut script for Hollander, who worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu while he made Birdman, and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Kourtney Kang. She is repped by WME, Bellevue, Ryan Pastorek and Robby Koch of Hansen Jacobson, as mentioned in a HollywoodReporter.com report.

Madonna broke out in 1983 on her first album, ‘Madonna’, followed by 1984’s blockbuster “Like a Virgin.”

However, it’s unclear whether the project is Madonna-approved, among Blonde Ambition’s producers is Brett Ratner, who directed the singer’s Beautiful Stranger video in 1999. Also, there is no information if Universal has secured rights to use Madonna’s early hits like ‘Holiday,’ ‘Lucky Star,’ ‘Borderline’ and other Madonna-era hits, which her fans would love to hear once again at the theatres.

