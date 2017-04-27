M Night Shyamalan announces sequel to Unbreakable on Twitter

Manoj Night shyamalan takes to Twitter to reveal details about his next film, Glass. Manoj Night shyamalan takes to Twitter to reveal details about his next film, Glass.

After his 2017 release Split starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy, M Night Shyamalan has announced his next project. The director had left his fans in a tizzy last night when he wrote, “Check out my Twitter tomorrow at 12EST/9PST! I have some unbelievable news! Can’t wait to tell you…”

Well, what can be more exciting than his next project guessed the fans, and they were right. Shyamalan revealed, “Okay. Here we go. Finished the new script,” and added, “It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, “Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?”

In a series of tweets, he confirmed that his next project will be titled Glass and is a sequel to Unbreakable. His tweet also explained how this movie will be a sequel to Split as well, as both the movies collide. It was apparently his dream to make something like this. Seems like Shyamalan’s dreams came true.

The director said, “My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn. The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass. The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol, and the prodigy, @AnyaTaylorJoy will return as Casey Cooke (sic).”

Imagine all of them sharing screenspace, in a project directed by Shyamalan. It sounds promising enough. Not just this, but the actor also confirmed release date of this film. He said, “I’m reteaming with my partners @jason_blum and @Universalpics for this crazy comic book thriller. And the film is called GLASS… Universal Pictures will release #Glass on January 18, 2019 all over the world. How’s that for not keeping a secret!(sic)” ​

