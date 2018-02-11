Luther star Idris Elba proposes to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, watch video

British actor Idris Elba proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at the screening of his movie Yardie British actor Idris Elba proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at the screening of his movie Yardie

Actor Idris Elba is engaged to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre. The 45-year-old actor got on one knee and asked for Sabrina’s hand in marriage during a packed screening of his new film Yardie in Dalston, East London.

The Rio Cinema, where the film was being shown, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Another @riocinema first! Still five days to Valentine’s Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie… She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering. (sic)” the tweet read.

The news comes after the Luther star had said that he had no plans of getting married. Elba has been divorced twice, first from Kim Norgaard and Sonya Nicole Hamlin.

The British actor had started seeing Miss Vancouver in 2014, but had not publically said anything about his relationship with the beauty queen. The news is especially surprising as the star had earlier said he didn’t want to tie the knot.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling,” In July last year Elba had told ESSENCE magazine.

He shares daughter Isan (16) with Norgaard and another son Winston (three) with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

