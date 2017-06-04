Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain praise Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has been praised by Hollywood stars. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has been praised by Hollywood stars.

Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Josh Gad and the original Wonder Woman depicter Lynda Carter have praised the new movie. The stars raved about actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins.

“Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN,” Nyong’o wrote on Instagram.”W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing.””@Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W#WomanWarriorOfTheWorld).

“Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistible. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me,” she added. Chastain, who found female representation at Cannes lacking, gave her stamp of approval on this one, “#WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins.”

Washington couldn’t wait for the weekend, “I’m sooooooo excited to see @WonderWomanFilm this weekend. @PattyJenks is making HERSTORY! YES! CANNOT WAIT #wonderwoman.” Banks gushed, “I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN @PattyJenks killed it. #NoMansLand is my everything.” Gad was a fan as well, “#wonderwoman is everything I hoped for & more. “The age of female superheroes is finally upon us & as a dad of 2 girls, I couldn’t be prouder.” Carter applauded the film, “Bravo Bravo to the cast and especially @PattyJenks @GalGadot Go see @WonderWomanFilm.”

Ian Bohen wrote, “Proud of my industry today as it opens a massive film with a strong lead, @GalGadot & strong director @PattyJenks. Go see #WonderWoman.” Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, “Wondering if #WonderWoman is wonderfully wonderful? Just saw it. It’s a wondrously wicked film that the goddess super hero deserves.”

Proud of my industry today as it opens a massive film with a strong lead, @GalGadot & strong director @PattyJenks. Go see #WonderWoman — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) June 2, 2017

Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017

Fellow director Ava DuVernay praised Jenkins, writing, “Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava!”

