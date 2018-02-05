It’s not your average sweetheart story: Lupita Nyong’o on her character’s relationship with Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan along with director Ryan Coogler are in Seoul for the Black Panther Asia Premiere. Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan along with director Ryan Coogler are in Seoul for the Black Panther Asia Premiere.

Black Panther is on the verge of its release and to promote the much-awaited film, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B Jordan along with director Ryan Coogler are in Seoul for the Black Panther Asia Premiere. Actor Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia in the film who is T’Challa’s trusted ally and love interest in the film.

T’Challa and Nakia’s relationship is nothing ordinary, in fact, it is quite far away from the stereotypical love story. Lupita spoke about her character and said, “I think what makes her unique is she has a very quiet sense of power. The fact that she’s a spy means she has to be subtle and to have an impact without necessarily pulling attention and she has special relationship with T’Challa.”

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa is all set to be the King of Wakanda and in this time Nakia’s counsel and support prove quite useful for his character. Lupita further said, “What I love about their relationship is that it’s not your average sweetheart story, damsel in distress, they have a history. The fact that she’s a reliable ear for him and gives him counsel in a way that he appreciates and values. I think that’s what makes Nakia and her relationship with T’Challa so refreshing.”

Apart from Nakia, T’Challa trusted team also includes his sister Shuri played by Letitia Wright and Okoye played by Danai Gurira.

Black Panther releases in India on February 16. The film also stars Martin Freeman, Andy Serkins, Daniel Kaluuya amongst others. Black Panther is the first film of the Black Panther series and the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character of Black Panther will next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

