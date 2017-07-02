Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber sold for $ 450,000

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker holding his lightsaber. Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker holding his lightsaber.

The lightsaber prop used by actor Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, sold for nearly half a million dollars. It was sold to the Orlando-based Ripley company, according to the Orlando Sentinel, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The lightsaber was part of the collection owned by producer Gary Kurtz and may be on display at one of the Believe It or Not locations around the country. But the details are yet to be out.

This is still not the biggest Star Wars item auctioned off. An original R2-D2 unit used for the original trilogy sold for nearly $3 million. The 43-inch-tall unit was sold through the auction house Profiles in History and was compiled from parts used throughout filming the original films. R2-D2 is a robot character that has appeared in all the Star Wars films to date.

The lightsaber is an energy sword with a metal hilt. It is the most recognisable Star Wars weapon and is used by both the protagonists and antagonists the Jedi order and the Siths for close combat. They have had a huge cultural impact and habe been sold as toys and merchandise.

Mark Hamill, also known as a prolific voice actor particularly for giving voice to The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, used this particular lightsaber in the first and the second film in the original Star Wars trilogy. He played the protagonist Luke Skywalker and won much critical acclaim for his performance. He also reprised his role in the sequel trilogy.

