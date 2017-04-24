Lucasfilm to develop more Star Wars spin-offs soon

Lucasfilm gets a lot of insights from fans, who have a lot of ideas and theories about what may happen in Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm gets a lot of insights from fans, who have a lot of ideas and theories about what may happen in Star Wars universe.

Following the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the ongoing production of Han Solo standalone movie, Lucasfilm is planning more Star Wars spin-offs in the future. In an interview with Spanish outlet E-Cartela (via Star Wars News Net), Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says she and her team will soon have a meeting to discuss the standalone Star Wars films they are about to develop, reported Ace Showbiz.

“To be honest, we are beginning to talk about [the spin- offs] right now,” says Kennedy.

“We have four or five weeks immersed in the film Han Solo and we are about to read the script of Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX directed, so we have a lot of work at the moment. In the next six or eight months we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop here.”

Kathleen Kennedy says Lucasfilm gets a lot of insights from fans, who have a lot of ideas and theories about what may happen in Star Wars universe.

“After 40 years of adventures, fans have so much information and so many theories about the way that can take these stories and theories that emerge are sometimes new ideas for us that we hear, read and pay attention to everything what is said.

“It is clear that the franchise is owned by the as much by the fans as it’s owned by [the people at Lucasfilm],” she says.

A few days ago The Star Wars Celebration had kicked off in Orlando, and one of the main characters, Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016 was badly missed.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 11:48 am

