Love Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk? Then watch these 5 films that capture the essence and despair of war

Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has received extremely positive reviews.

Chances are you have already seen Christopher Nolan’s latest film Dunkirk. His tenth feature film, Dunkirk is also the first war film made by Nolan, a filmmaker who has dabbled in genres as varied as superhero and science-fiction. Dunkirk has been received very well by critics and even at the box office, the predictions say it is going to be another blockbuster by Nolan. But as good as it is, Christopher Nolan is only the latest filmmaker to jump on the military filmmaking bandwagon. Steven Spielberg and Francis Coppola are only two of the filmmakers who have tried their hand at depicting war on the large screen in the past and succeeded.

Saving Private Ryan

A film which became synonymous with the genre, Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan is considered by many filmmakers as the greatest war film ever made. The first half an hour of the film, which is considered by fans as the best part of the film, shows American soldiers landing on the Omaha beach amid massive artillery and machine gun fire by Germans and suffer heavy losses. The presentation of the scene is harrowingly realistic with limbs flying, water turning red and a traumatic soldier walking with one of his limbs in one hand. It makes you feel as if you are actually there. Saving Private Ryan is the pinnacle of war filmmaking.

Apocalypse now

Directed by The Godfather’s director Francis Coppola, Apocalypse Now is a 1979 war film like no other. It is set during the Vietnam War and is about one Colonel Kurtz played by Marlon Brandon (yes, the Godfather) to perfection. Kurtz has gone rogue after realising the futility of the war and another soldier is sent to assassinate him. Apocalypse Now is technically so good with its special effects that it seems so much ahead of its time. It also raises certain philosophical points about war and despair.

Black Hawk Down

What Dunkirk and Black Hawk Down share, apart from having the same composer – Hans Zimmer – is the immersiveness. Black Hawk Down also marks the feature film debut of Tom Hardy, who plays one of the pilots in Dunkirk. The thrill of the terror starts from the moment war starts and does not let go till the end. Ridely Scott, the director of the film, did a stellar job in wielding the giant ensemble cast portraying a thrilling picture of war.

Inglourious Basterds

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds is based on a fictional team of Jewish soldiers who go on a spree of killing and scalping German soldiers during World War II. More than anything, the film acts like a catharsis. In a typical Tarantino fashion, the film does not take anything seriously on the surface. But also like other Tarantino movies, Inglourious Basterds takes delight in violence and despite the apparent frivolity, has ultra realistic violence and depiction of Jewish plight.

The Hurt Locker

The only film in this list based on the Iraq war, The Hurt Locker presents the middle-east conflict from the perspective of soldiers. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker was noted for its attention to detail and turned Jeremy Renner into the star he currently is. But back then, he was unknown among faces like Guy Pearce, Anthony Mackie and Ralph Fiennes. The performances are great all around are helped by stunningly beautiful set-pieces.

